Chris Young has been cleared of all charges stemming from his arrest at a bar in Nashville earlier this week.

The Nashville District Attorney's Office announced Friday that all charges against the country star will be dropped "after a review of all the evidence in this case." The thorough review of evidence included security camera footage, which showed Young place his hand on the shoulder of a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent, who then shoved him into a table. Young could be seen on video falling backwards.

In a statement, Young's attorney, Bill Ramsey said, "Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA's decision clearing him of the charges and any wrongdoing."

Young was arrested on Jan. 22 for disorderly conduct after the "Famous Friends" singer was accused by ABC agents of creating a "hazardous or physically offensive condition by an act that served no legitimate purpose."

According to a court document obtained by ET, the agents stated they were performing a compliance check around 8:30 p.m. at Tin Roof in Midtown Nashville where Young was seated at the bar. After providing his identification to agents, Young was accused of asking questions and video recording the encounter. Special Agent Joseph T. Phillips claimed that Young's ID was returned to him, his questions were answered, the compliance check was completed, and agents moved on to another bar, Dawg House, next door.

At that time, the agent said that Young and a group of friends followed the agents to their next stop. At one point, the doc states, "Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder. I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea who Mr. Young was or what he had."

At that time, the allegations continue, "Most of the patrons in the bar got up and got between TABC Agents and Mr. Young and began yelling and screaming." Another agent allegedly spoke to Young, who "began walking backwards and not complying" with orders.

The doc alleges that Young's "eyes were blood shot and watery as well as having slurred speech."

Following the arrest, Young's attorney said that what happened to his client "was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place." He urged officials to drop the charges after security footage surfaced.

