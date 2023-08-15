Country Singer Chris Young Shows Off Impressive 60 Pound Weight Loss

Chris Young is showing off his new physique! The 38-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a mirror selfie after he dropped 60 pounds.

In the shot, Young poses nearly shirtless in a baseball cap, showing off his toned abs and arms.

"This year has been dedicated to a lot of work on myself. Music wise AND in the gym," he captioned the photo. "Still not done, but down 60 pounds so yeah… Gonna leave this here #cheers #fitness motivation."

Young's mirror selfie came three days after a shared a post-workout selfie on Instagram.

"Shoutout to everyone at @planetfitness in West Chester, OH for the pre show workout today! #letsgo," he captioned the shot with his pals.

Young released his latest single, "Young Love & Saturday Nights," in July, and has been busy touring this summer. When ET spoke to Young at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, he gushed about the support he's received from fans throughout his career.

"It means the world. It's just one of those things where you put music out, you hope people fall in love with it," he said. "So it's been really cool."

