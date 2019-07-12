Talk about a powerhouse collaboration!

Country stars Chris Young and Lauren Alaina have teamed up for a new breakup anthem called "Town Ain’t Big Enough.”

“It’s a vibey song, but serious lyrics underneath it,” Young tells ET exclusively.

The new single, which Young wrote earlier this year with Cary Barlowe, Corey Crowder and Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, is one that hits home for “anyone who has gone through a breakup,” he adds.

“I’ve been through plenty of breakups,” the 34-year-old Opry member shares. “It’s that feeling of not just you, but OK, my friends run into your friends and I have to hear about it too. It could be a town with two stop lights or it could be Atlanta. It’s just one of those things where there’s that much love and that many feelings pinned up… it’s just tough.”

In addition to the song’s “unbelievable production,” the message of “Town Ain’t Big Enough” and the story it tells is what immediately drew American Idol alum Lauren Alaina to want to record the duet.

As the 24-year-old singer puts it, “You can identify with that moment of not wanting to run into that person that makes you sad.”

Similarly to Young, Alaina also relates to the song’s message in a personal way.

"I actually went through a gnarly breakup in the last year," she says. "I definitely identify with not wanting to run into that person. Not because you hate them, but I don’t want to see you anywhere… I live in Nashville and it’s a city, but it’s too small."

Speaking of Music City, the superstar vocalists gave a surprise performance of "Town Ain’t Big Enough" during CMA Music Fest last month in Tennessee and it sounds like there’s no stopping these two.

Both Young and Alaina tell ET that not only do they plan on more live performances together of their song, but they have also thrown out the idea of touring together at some point in the future.

In the meantime, Young is keeping busy on the road. The multi-platinum entertainer has added 19 new shows to his headlining “Raised on Country World Tour 2019” with special guests Eli Young Band and Matt Stell.

"Everything that we’ve done this summer has just been amazing," Young tells ET about the tour extension. "So, I definitely wanted more dates. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

Before the end of the year wraps up, Young, who boasts over two billion career streams, also promises the release of his highly anticipated eighth studio album, which will include “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” “Drowning” and his Top 10 hit, “Raised on Country.”

“It’s done. Everything is mastered and turned in,” the country star shares. “It will be sooner rather than later...It will be this year.”

Tickets for Young’s “Raised on Country World Tour 2019,” are available at ChrisYoungCountry.com.

