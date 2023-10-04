Chris Young is putting his health first. The 38-year-old country star has dropped more than 60 pounds amid his ongoing weight loss journey, and is opening up exclusively to ET about the experience.

"It was just kind of like the check engine light comes on in your car. It's time to fix some stuff," Young tells ET's Cassie DiLaura, explaining that he was inspired to make some big lifestyle changes at the urging of his doctor earlier this year.

"She was like, 'You got to do something.' Like, it was the first time in my life my doctor looked at me and was like, 'You're sort of in an unhealthy place right now, all right?'" he recalls. "So I was like, 'OK, well, I really like being in my career and getting a chance to travel the world and play shows, so I want to do that as long as possible.'"

Young took to social media for guidance on creating healthier versions of his favorite foods and started a workout regimen with the help of his personal trainer, Jeremy Holt. In the beginning, Young says, he took a strict clean-eating approach to his diet. But now, six months into his fitness journey, he's eased into something more sustainable.

"It's a lot more meal prep and being conscious of, you know, calories to protein ratio when I'm taking stuff in," he explains. "I love to cook, so that's been beneficial of me being able to go, 'All right, I'm gonna meal prep for the road. I'm gonna make stuff I like.'"

Healthier swaps have been key for Young, who insists he absolutely "cannot" go carb-free.

"I would be an absolute bear to deal with," he jokes. "The people that work with me would be miserable if I went no carb, it would just be awful 'cause I like bread and quesadillas too much, let's be honest."

He adds, "I would say probably most of my TikTok feed is either music related, something I find funny, or 'Here's a way to make this hamburger more healthy and get more protein in it.'"

Today -- six months into his transformation -- the 6'4" Young says he's weighing in around 230 pounds.

"That gives you an idea of where I was, if you can do the math, and it was not good," he adds. "A lot went into it and I feel better onstage, definitely more fun being at shows. [I] don't feel as tired on the road, so it's just a lot of good things."

Young's trainer, Holt, praises the singer's consistency and dedication in the gym.

"[He's] come in every day and been a consistent hard worker," Holt says. "The benefits of what he's been doing [is] a big testament to how if you just put your mind to it and stay consistent with whatever you're trying to do, especially in the fitness realm, it's gonna pay off in some shape or form."

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

For Young, his newfound physique has also lent itself to some changes in his sense of style. He no longer feels compelled to pose on red carpets with his hands in front of his stomach, and he's ready to ditch the jackets on hot days. But one major moment came recently during a music video shoot, when Young opted to wear a white shirt.

"I felt comfortable," he shares, "and I just didn't before."

Still, he remains committed to the ongoing process of prioritizing his health.

"It's not something where I'm constantly going, 'Yeah, I'm done. I've completed the process. This is over,'" he says. "It's something I want to continue doing and I enjoy being at the gym, I enjoy being in the gym with friends and, you know, working out with my trainer. It's just become a part of my everyday life now."

Young also has reason to celebrate these days, as he tells ET that he recently completed his next album and is hoping to see it released early next year.

