Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Simply Divine at 2020 GRAMMYs

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrived together at the 2020 GRAMMYs.

The married couple stepped out to the 62nd annual awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday at the Staples Center on Sunday. Teigen was glowing in an orange Yanina Couture gown that featured a deep-V and dramatic sleeves. Her hair was in soft curls and down, and her beauty look consisted of flawless, neutral makeup. She accessorized with a matching orange clutch, dangling earrings and strappy heels.

Legend, on his end, looked sharp in a light-gray suit that featured a stylish half-pleated blazer. The two looked amazing together as they posed for pics on the red carpet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Legend, a 10-time GRAMMY winner, is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Higher" with DJ Khaled and the late Nipsey Hussle, and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Legendary Christmas. He'll also be taking the stage for a tribute to longtime GRAMMY executive producer Ken Ehrlich. Legend will perform "I Sing the Body Electric" from Fame alongside Camila Cabello and Gary Clark Jr. They'll be joined onstage by Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and The War And Treaty.

The awards show comes just hours after ET confirmed legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Both Legend and Teigen took to Twitter to share their shock about Bryant's death after the tragic news broke.

Teigen tweeted, "I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god."

"Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today," she added in a second tweet, referring to the GRAMMY Awards. "This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb."

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

"I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle," Legend wrote. "Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe"

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

See the GRAMMY red carpet arrivals in the gallery, ahead.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Is Totally Unfazed By John Legend’s Sexiness as He Shows Off His Dance Moves -- Watch!

John Legend Makes Out With Chrissy Teigen Pantsless in Kris Jenner's Bed During Dinner Party

Chrissy Teigen Didn't Know Her Dinner Party Was to Celebrate 'The Voice' Finale