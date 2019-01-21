It was the perfect night to howl at the moon late Sunday going into Monday as people all over the North America, South America, and western and northern Europe stepped out to see the rare super blood wolf moon.

The lunar eclipse takes place when the moon is positioned slightly closer to Earth than normal, making it appear larger and brighter — a super moon. Then during a total eclipse, the moon gives off a red glow, also known as a blood moon.

The special name — super blood wolf moon — applies to this event happening in January when wolves used to howl in hunger outside of villages.

Taking in this rare sight were lot of celebs, who took to social media to share the experience (and their somewhat blurry photos).

Chrissy Teigen took a break from cooking with her daughter, Luna, and hubby, John Legend, to go outside in her towel with her English bulldog, Paul, to watch the phenomenon.

“We’re here on moon watch 2019. We’re outside and it is beautiful, huh, Paul?” Teigen says in one clip before her adorable pup barks at the moon.

Prior to the event, Teigen shared details of the super blood moon, tweeting, “Super duper blood wolf blood super moon tonight! Next one in 18 years. Take it in, burn s**t you’ve been holding onto for too long, start fresh and be better! I dunno if it works but it can’t hurt.”

And she wasn’t the only star to enjoy the sights. Here are some other fans of the super blood wolf moon:

Ariana Grande / Instagram Stories

she loves a blood moon tbh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 21, 2019

Tonight’s rare & stunning #BloodMoon marks the alignment of the earth moon and sun and the beginning of a new 2-year eclipse cycle. Look up to the sky & exchange a message with it - a spell, a wish, whatever. A small positive thought to start the new cycle can only create good! x pic.twitter.com/ZJod9TNIjm — Halle Berry (@halleberry) January 21, 2019

Feel like I should’ve taken advantage of the blood moon and done a spell or something. Prob should’ve left my crystals outside to charge in the moonlight. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) January 21, 2019

You think this’ll be good enough to make one of those @apple Shot On An iPhone billboards? #BloodMoonpic.twitter.com/SbVY3nK4SD — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 21, 2019

My attempt at capturing the #SuperBloodWolfMoon

My picture sucks, how are yours? pic.twitter.com/8Pq1rwwhb9 — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 21, 2019

Just took this on our telescope. Anyone else watching the #LunarEclipse tonight? #SuperBloodWolfMoon



And to think... my voice is up there sitting on that moon.🌙



Story on my instagram👉🏻 https://t.co/saDehRCcfCpic.twitter.com/PzOj7FPFtR — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) January 21, 2019

