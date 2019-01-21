Chrissy Teigen, Ariana Grande and More Stars Watch the Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse
It was the perfect night to howl at the moon late Sunday going into Monday as people all over the North America, South America, and western and northern Europe stepped out to see the rare super blood wolf moon.
The lunar eclipse takes place when the moon is positioned slightly closer to Earth than normal, making it appear larger and brighter — a super moon. Then during a total eclipse, the moon gives off a red glow, also known as a blood moon.
The special name — super blood wolf moon — applies to this event happening in January when wolves used to howl in hunger outside of villages.
Taking in this rare sight were lot of celebs, who took to social media to share the experience (and their somewhat blurry photos).
Chrissy Teigen took a break from cooking with her daughter, Luna, and hubby, John Legend, to go outside in her towel with her English bulldog, Paul, to watch the phenomenon.
“We’re here on moon watch 2019. We’re outside and it is beautiful, huh, Paul?” Teigen says in one clip before her adorable pup barks at the moon.
Prior to the event, Teigen shared details of the super blood moon, tweeting, “Super duper blood wolf blood super moon tonight! Next one in 18 years. Take it in, burn s**t you’ve been holding onto for too long, start fresh and be better! I dunno if it works but it can’t hurt.”
And she wasn’t the only star to enjoy the sights. Here are some other fans of the super blood wolf moon:
