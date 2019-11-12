Chrissy Teigen doesn't stand for bullies.

The 33-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable pic of her two kids with a Beverly Hills firefighter. In the sweet shot, the grinning firefighter is squatting down as 1-year-old Miles and 3-year-old Luna excitedly hug him.

"A lifelong dream (18 months) fulfilled today for miles!" Teigen captioned the photo of her and husband John Legend's kids.

A commenter took issue with Teigen's post, which came amid continuing wildfires in California, commenting, "So this is what the fire departments do rather than put out the 10 fires currently in LA... nice."

"What a f**king prick you are," Teigen responded.

The clap back wasn't Teigen's only sassy statement of the week. When ET's Matt Cohen caught up with the cook book author on Saturday, she responded to Sharon Osbourne's recent criticism of Legend's updated version of the holiday classic "Baby It's Cold Outside."

"Sharon's always going to have something to say, it's her job," she said. "I remember those days of getting to talk s**t for money. It's very fun."

Earlier this month, Osbourne called Legend and Kelly Clarkson's remake of the song "ridiculous," specifically speaking out against Legend's lyric, "It's your body, and your choice."

"It's a piece of art," Osbourne said of the original song, which was written by Frank Loesser in 1944. "To change an innocent lyric, to what is it, 'Your mind and your body?' What the hell are you on? That's ridiculous."

Here's more of Teigen's reaction to Osbourne's remarks:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Channels Her Amazing Awards Show Face at 'The Voice' With Dad John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Sharon Osbourne's Criticism of John Legend's 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for Her ‘Tone Deaf’ Joke About Her Mom

Related Gallery