Chrissy Teigen is the Queen of the Internet for a reason!

The 34-year-old model, TV personality and cookbook author took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself in a black robe, seated on a lavish red couch in an ornate room.

The mother of two's robe was slipping open slightly, revealing some cleavage. But before anyone had a moment to accuse her of having a wardrobe malfunction, the Sports Illustrated cover girl used her caption to combat any speculation.

"it’s not a nip. my nipples are unfortunately much lower," she quipped.

Teigen is known for being candid on social media. She has previously shown off her stretch marks online and isn't afraid to disparage herself.

She even has fun on other people's accounts.

Last month, she and her husband, John Legend, had a full makeout session at Kris Jenner's house when the momager invited them over for a dinner party. Jenner filmed the couple making out on her bed, in her closet, and cuddling up in the bathtub.

