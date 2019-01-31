Chrissy Teigen Proudly Shares Video of John Legend's Swim Lesson

Chrissy Teigen is cheering on her husband!

The 33-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off John Legend's swim skills. The clip features the 40-year-old R&B singer taking a lesson with his instructor and swimming the width of the pool.

As for why the video had no sound, Teigen told a Twitter user that she was "cheering too loudly."

"Adult swim with @kidswimla - so proud!!!" Teigen gushed in the caption.

KidSwim reposted Teigen's video, writing, "🏊‍♂️ It is such a joy to work with enthusiastic swimmers of ANY age and it’s so satisfying to see someone accomplish a goal! Honored to be a part of the process! 💙"

Teigen's post followed Legend's tweet earlier this week, where he revealed that he "can't really swim."

"Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like five," he wrote. "My dad learned in his 60's so I feel like I'm ahead of schedule."

I can't really swim. Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like 5. My dad learned in his 60's so I feel like I'm ahead of schedule. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 28, 2019

As for the couple's two children, Luna, 2, and Miles, 8 months, Legend told a Twitter user that they already started their swim lessons "months ago."

They already started months ago! — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 28, 2019

The swim lessons come just weeks after Legend celebrated his milestone 40th birthday with a James Bond-themed bash thrown by his wife. The pair stunned in pics from the event with both Legend and son Miles rocking white tuxedos and Teigen and Luna opting for gold dresses.

