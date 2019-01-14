John Legend was looking dapper during his James Bond themed birthday party!

The 40-year-old singer -- who celebrated the milestone day on Dec. 28 -- took to Instagram on Monday to share snaps from his Casino Royale bash, which his wife, Chrissy Teigen, threw for him over the weekend. A source told ET that the party took place at the couple's Los Angeles, California, home.

In the snaps, Legend looks handsome in a white tux with a red rose on his lapel and a black bow tie around his neck. He's joined by both his kids in the pics: 7-month-old son Miles, who rocked a white tux of his own, and 2-year-old daughter Luna, who stunned in a gold tutu dress. Teigen, 33, also posed for the photos, in a gold, strapless dress worthy of a Bond girl.

Other party attendees included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita and Miguel. All the show-stopping pics were taken on an extravagant set, complete with red curtains, chandeliers and a casino table.

"Saturday night, my amazing wife threw me the most incredible 40th birthday party I could imagine!" Legend gushed in the caption. "So good to be surrounded by family and loved ones. I had the time of my life. I'm so grateful. And the photo booth? The greatest of all time (in the Instagram era, that's like 90% of party planning, right?)"

Just one night after the blowout bash, Teigen and Legend attended the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, where Legend's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert took home the prize for Best Movie Made for TV. On the red carpet for the awards show, Teigen told ET that she was "so tired" following their night of partying.

Ahead of the show, Teigen took to Twitter to express her displeasure about attending the Sunday event.

"Why oh why god did I agree to the people or critics choice whatever it is the night after John’s party this was a big mistake huge yes this is a fancy problem," Teigen tweeted on Sunday.

"The people critics is a good name," she jokingly added.

