Chrissy Teigen's picture perfect moment with all four of her children didn't go exactly as planned. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old model shared a picture of her and John Legend's children, 7-year-old Luna, 5-year-old Miles, 6-month-old Esti and newborn Wren.

"'One with all my babies' never works 😭," Teigen captioned the family photos.

In the pics, Teigen holds her newborn baby boy in her arms as Esti is sandwiched in between Miles and Luna. None of the kids are looking at the camera, making for a cute and complicated photo moment.

Since secretly welcoming her fourth child via surrogate in June, five months after the birth of Esti, Teigen has been celebrating her and Legend's full house and sharing sweet pictures on social media. Last week, the Cravings author posted a video of her and the "All of Me" singer attempting to get another picture perfect moment with all of their children in matching outfits.

"Muted to protect your ears from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises ❤️💙," she captioned the post.

In the video Miles does he best to hold onto little Esti as she wiggles in her arms, while Luna is on big sister duty, holding onto Wren as he lets out a little cry. The twinning moment is too adorable as they all wear blue-and-white stripped outfits.

In June, the couple announced that they welcomed a son, Wren Alexander, with the help of their surrogate, Alexandra, whom they honored in their son's name.

Both Legend and Teigen took to Instagram to share photos and news of their bundle of joy. After revealing the baby's name in his caption, Legend wrote, "Our new love."

Teigen shared a lengthy carousel post in which she talked about always wanting four children "for as long as I can remember," and offered insight into the family's plan for another child. In her post, Teigen wrote that Alexandra was "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine."

Tiegen and Legend lost a son Jack in September 2020 at 20 weeks gestation.

