Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have added a four-legged member to their family! The 36-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to introduce fans to her family's new pup, Pebbles.

"She is perfectly sweet and adorable and I *think* perhaps the best cuddler in our whole house," Teigen wrote alongside a sweet pic of the small dog, who has a very important job in their house.

"She came to us with the job of protecting little Luna from bed monsters," Teigen wrote of her and Legend's 5-year-old daughter. The couple also shares a son, 3-year-old Miles.

So far Pebbles is succeeding at her job, with Teigen noting, "I’m happy to report there has not been a single one seen (heard? no idea) since her arrival! Give this girl a raiiiiise honey!"

"Welcome to the family, tiny little Pebbles!" Teigen added, before thanking Paw Works, a California-based animal shelter, where she and her family adopted the pup.

Teigen's post came the same day that she revealed she's six months sober.

"Six months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha," the mother of two wrote. "I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?"

"I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool," Teigen continued. "I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future!"

Legend, 43, praised his wife in the comment section, writing, "So proud of you my love."

