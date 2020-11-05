According to Luna Stephens, the 4-year-old daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, there's no major news going on right now. Teigen shared a funny video on Wednesday night of herself and her eldest child posing in front of their massive TV which was reporting election results.

"I'm Chrissy Teigen," she said.

"And I'm Luna, and I'm in the news!" Luna added.

"And we are in the news!" Teigen agreed. "So, Luna, what's the news today?"

"Nothing!" Luna said with a shrug.

"Nothing is in the news," Teigen repeated as Legend played cameraman and laughed in the background.

she loves to pretend she’s a news anchor. and thinks there is no news. what a life that must be 😩 pic.twitter.com/yXjpb0PKCg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 5, 2020

Luna also added that they had "nothing" to talk about as her dad laughed more.

"She loves to pretend she’s a news anchor, and thinks there is no news. What a life that must be," Teigen captioned the clip with an upset-faced emoji.

The proud mom also shared her "annoying doting mom time" thread, posting a video of her 2-year-old son, Miles, rocking onesie pajamas with holes in the toes.

"Miles, show me your feet!" she declared, laughing as Miles poked his toes out of his PJs. "You just can't give them up, huh?"

annoying doting mom time: a thread pic.twitter.com/Vnsv9nf9a6 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 5, 2020

The family has been enjoying lots of quality time together as they mourn the loss of Teigen and Legend's third child, a boy they'd named Jack, in late September. Earlier this week, the entire family traveled to Philadelphia for a final campaign rally for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Watch the clip below for more.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Makes First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Loss at Joe Biden Campaign Rally This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Chrissy Teigen Stress Cooking During Election Results Is All of Us

Chrissy Teigen Makes First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen Feels 'Honored' After Hillary Clinton Shares Her Essay

Related Gallery