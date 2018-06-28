Chrissy Teigen's New Becca Collection Is Here -- Get Ready for the Ultimate Glow Up!

Following the successful launch of the Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette, the model and cookbook author has linked up with the makeup brand again for a second collaboration.

Known for her glowing-from-within radiance, the California girl has created the Endless Summer Glow Collection, which features limited-edition items that'll give you a major glow up this summer.

The mom of two teased the release back in April on her Instagram account with a video of her on set with the Becca team.

She then shared this pic of her standing next to a huge bottle of the Glow Body Oil in June, which is exactly what you need if you want to look like you've come back from the beach. The golden bottle of luxurious, lightweight oil is the one. It leaves a sun-kissed glow on the skin with a touch of shimmer and a sultry aroma of Italian bergamot and exotic, warm sandalwood notes.

The range also includes three shades of lip glosses called the Glow Gloss and a three-in-one Endless Bronze & Glow compact of bronzer, blush and highlight, which can be swirled all together or applied individually.

Score the coveted beauty buys below before they're gone!

Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Body Oil $42

Becca x Chrissy Teigen Endless Bronze & Glow $38

Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Lip Gloss in Beach Bum $22

Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Lip Gloss in Malibu Soleil $22

Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Lip Gloss in Nectar $22

