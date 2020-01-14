Christie Brinkley is sharing a powerful message about body positivity!

On Tuesday, the 65-year-old model took to Instagram, resurfacing a throwback photo of herself on the cover of Cosmopolitan's June 1977 issue. The strappy purple bikini she was rocking caused quite "a stir" at the time, Brinkley recalled.

"At the time all the bikinis were low slung on the hip. This high leg cut made the hip a new erogenous zone," she explained. "I couldn't figure out how to put it on as just one string holds it all together! [Photographer] Francesco Scavullo shot all the covers for #cosmopolitan back then. He had a big umbrella with a string that ran from the middle of the umbrella which contained a light to the tip of your nose. You were in perfect light at the end of that string."

"They did not have retouching back then so they really perfected the make up and every strand of hair," she added. "I remember I was worried that I looked fat. I'm so glad that today our industry appreciates all shapes and sizes so we can just focus on being healthy. Not cookie cutter."

Brinkley continued on, arguing that even though beauty standards have changed significantly since the '70s, there is still something in some young girls that makes them feel like "they just don't measure up."

"I was one of them. I look back at these and think that worry was such a waste of time," she shared. "If only the perspective we gain with age that alleviates the worries, could be passed on and absorbed by the younger generation ...but I do think shifting the focus to feeling great is a giant step in the right direction."

"Just thinking out loud as I sift thru a few photos," she added. "Wishing everyone a great day (and decade!)"

Naturally, Brinkley received plenty of love and support from friends and fans in the comment section, including Kate Hudson, who wrote, "Holy purple goddess!!!! Everything about this!"

Back in January 2019, Brinkley shared her one career regret while speaking with ET ahead of her 65th birthday. "I didn't do Saturday Night Live when they asked me," she revealed. "God, what was I thinking?"

Hear more in the video below.

