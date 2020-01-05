Christie Brinkley has a new 'do -- and her daughter approves!

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 65-year-old model posed in a bikini-clad mirror selfie and revealed that she had decided to "go easy on my hair" for a bit and put off her scheduled highlights. As a result of that decision, Christie discovered her roots are now "more silver than gold."

"I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home," she wrote. "... as a result I have gone back to my roots ...and boy was I was ever surprised to see my 'nature’s highlights' are more silver than gold !"

"Sooo what do you think ? Embrace the silver ? or go for the gold?" Brinkley continued. "I have to decide because Wednesday I’ll be on @qvc with my @bellissimaprosecco and I’m excited to say I’m bringing all 3 of my delicious wines to you plus my #bambinis and #goldensippers All at special prices"

Christie's 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, chimed in with her opinion, writing, "Yas silver FOX."

Val Chmerkovskiy, who was originally paired with Christie on Dancing With the Stars and later danced with Sailor after Christie's season-ending injury, dubbed Christie a "timeless treasure."

The new hairdo post came amid Christie's tropical getaway with Sailor and others in Turks and Caicos. On Sunday, Christie shared pics from her group's time snorkeling in crystal-clear waters.

"It was so clear and magical ...sea fans and arches ledges and caves," she captioned the shots.

Watch the video below for more on Christie.

