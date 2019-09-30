Christie Brinkley may no longer be competing on Dancing With the Stars, but she's still the queen of the ballroom!

During Monday's Movie Night, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and her pro partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, adorably dedicated their performance to the model, who had to forfeit the competition earlier this month due to an injury.

The dancing duo performed an energetic Tango to "Mamma Mia" from Mamma Mia!, slaying their routine and receiving raving reviews from the judges. "I feel like we parallel Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried in this movie," Sailor said in a package that aired right before stepping out with Val.

Bruno Tonioli called it "a great, feel-good Tango," while Len Goodman said it was "full of snap, crackle and pop ... a fantastic routine."

#TeamSailaV received a total of 23/30 from the judges.

Prior to their performance, the DWTS Instagram page teased that the two would be doing something special for Christie.

"#TeamSailaV never forgets to include Mamma @christiebrinkley," the post read. "Their #MovieNight performance will be no exception! #DWTS."

Additionally, Sailor and Val also shared a few pics from their "fun" rehearsals leading up to Monday's show. See below:



RELATED CONTENT:

Lamar Odom Dances in His Underwear, Calls Peta Murgatroyd the 'Kobe Bryant' of 'DWTS'

'Dancing With the Stars': Lamar Odom Dances in Boxers, Calls Peta 'the Kobe Bryant' of 'DWTS' - Live Updates!

Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke to Withdraw From 'Dancing With the Stars' Monday Night (Exclusive)

Related Gallery