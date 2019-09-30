Oh, what a week can do for a man's confidence on Dancing With the Stars.

Nobody was more shocked than Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd to have made it through the season's first elimination last week, but on Monday night's episode, the former basketball player seemed to have a weight lifted off his shoulders.

In honor of Movie Night, Odom and Murgatroyd were tasked with dancing a Risky Business-inspired Cha Cha to Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock n Roll." Odom was hesitant to dance in his "tighty whiteys," but was eventually convinced to do so by Murgatroyd, whom he called the "Kobe Bryant of dance." Oh, and Bryant also made an appearance in the episode over a quick call with Odom.

Confidence was key for Odom, who started off strong in the ballroom and seemed less affected by his struggles. "I was so optimistic about it," judge Len Goodman said. "Then you got over here, had to do a couple of basic steps, and the wheels fell off a bit."



"You were undressed for success," Bruno Tonioli joked, adding that he "admires" Odom's effort.

Carrie Ann Inaba noted the former NBA star was right on the beat until one bad step, but said she was happy to see his confidence grow.

"It felt good, even though I had these underpants on," Odom told Erin Andrews after the dance -- which earned him and Murgatroyd a 12/30 -- the same score they received last week.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on Odom in the video below.

