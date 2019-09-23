Lamar Odom is sharing how “therapeutic” it was to open up about his health issues and 2015 overdose on national television.

Odom shared his story on Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, during which he and dance partner, Peta Murgatroyd, survived the week despite receiving the week’s lowest score of 12 out of 30.

“Every time I explain my story, it's like a therapy session for me,” Odom told ET after the show. “So, it's very therapeutic. Even getting out here [on the dance floor] is therapeutic for me.”

During the episode, the 39-year-old former basketballer attributed his score on last week’s premiere (an even lower score of 11 out of 30) to suffering short-term memory loss following his 2015 hospitalization, during which his life hung in the balance. He indicated that the memory loss was causing him to forget dance steps.

"Four years ago, I was living in Las Vegas, went to go hang out in a place I had no business. I had an overdose," Odom said, adding that he did not do drugs that night and may have had his drink spiked. "While I was in a coma, I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks."

Despite receiving another low score on Monday’s latest episode, Odom was thrilled to remain in the competition.

"I gotta give all the thanks to the fans,” he told ET. “I love them, they love me, I guess. I don't know what else to say, 'cause I was terrible today. Hopefully I do great next week, so I can stay on."

"Being authentic is part of my personality,” he added. “Hopefully I can just keep at it."



Murgatroyd meanwhile credited Odom’s loyal fans for helping the pair make it through the episode.

"I'm excited that his fan base has pulled us through, because yes, he's done it way better than what you just saw,” the 33-year-old New Zealand born dancer admitted. “We had been nailing it in dress rehearsal, and tonight I think maybe the nerves just got the best of you a little bit, and the memory issues a little bit. But we're on to another week."



See more on Dancing With the Stars below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lamar Odom Opens Up About Overdose on 'Dancing With the Stars'

'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere: Lamar Odom Receives One of the Lowest Scores in Show History

Lamar Odom On Why He Doesn't Need 'DWTS' Tips From Rob and Kim Kardashian (Exclusive)

Related Gallery



