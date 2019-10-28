Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband, Peter Cook, is reportedly engaged.

According to multiple reports, Cook is preparing to marry 21-year-old Alba Jancou, a college student who is almost four decades younger than him.

Cook, 60, is said to have proposed with a six-carat diamond ring during a trip to Santorini, Greece, in September, Page Six reports.

“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!” the groom-to-be told the outlet, who also reported that the couple plan to tie the knot in Europe.

Cook, an architect, married Brinkley in 1996, but they went their separate ways in 2008, after Brinkley accused Cook of cheating on him with an 18-year-old.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

The former couple have a daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a model who has appeared on Dancing with the Stars. At 21, she is the same age as Jancou.

See more on celebrities who are preparing to tie the knot below.

