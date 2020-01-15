It's all love between Christina Aguilera and her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a heartwarming photo of the two sharing a meal together with their 12-year-old son, Max. Bratman holds a birthday cake out, while Aguilera happily looks on with Max's arms around her. Max recently celebrated his birthday on Jan. 12, while Aguilera turned 39 on Dec. 18.

"We make blended families work," she captioned the photo. "It’s a beautiful thing.💞"

Aguilera and 42-year-old Bratman tied the knot in November 2005, but separated in September 2010. Their divorce was finalized in April 2011. Aguilera later moved on with 34-year-old Matthew Rutler, and the two have been engaged since 2014 and share a 5-year-old daughter, Summer Rain. In an interview with Women's Health in February 2016, Aguilera said she and Rutler were in no hurry to have a wedding.

"We discuss it when we're snuggling in bed," she said. "But it's a casual conversation."

Clearly, Aguilera's kids have been her No. 1 priority.

"Being a mom the second time around to now a daughter ... is amazing," she said at the time. "They both are the joy of my life. I swear if I hadn't called her Summer I would’ve called her Joy because she just lights up a room and she illuminates brightness and happiness."

ET last spoke to Aguilera in November at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she reflected on the 20-year anniversary of her self-titled debut album. Aguilera revealed what she remembers about herself from that time.

"She was just ready. She was doing everything, being worked a lot I mean," she recalled of herself. "I've been working for my whole life, so to... reflect on that time and to be here now and as a woman, so sure of myself -- and now I have kids who can watch at home -- it's really exciting!"

