Christina Applegate is sharing some items on her bucket list amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. On Wednesday, the 52-year-old actress took to X (formerly Twitter) to tell followers several things she'd like to do with her final days, which she described as "so big."

"There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life. I want to work with Shirley MacLaine," the actress wrote. "And do shots with Cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying."

MacLaine is known for her work in classic films like Steel Magnolias, Terms of Endearment, Coco Chanel, and, more recently, for starring on Only Murders in the Building. While she and Applegate have never worked directly together, in 2005, Applegate performed the lead role of Charity in a Broadway production of the musical Sweet Charity, the same part MacLaine played in the classic 1969 film.

Shirley MacLaine at the 2023 Industry Dance Awards held at Avalon Hollywood on October 18, 2023. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Applegate has mentioned her desire to work with the 90-year-old actress and author before -- last month the Married...With Children alum echoed the sentiment in another X post.

"I wish I could work with Shirley MacLaine. That's all. Woke up and that dream I have had for my whole life, washed over me. And I wept for a minute," she wrote. "And I'm sure I will again. Oh and Shirley, I don't have your number anymore so......."

Applegate first went public with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021. MS is a "potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system)," according to the Mayo Clinic.

"It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she tweeted at the time. "It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

After coming forward about her diagnosis, Applegate -- who began in the entertainment industry as a baby -- was met with an outpouring of support, including from her The Sweetest Thing co-star, Selma Blair, who was also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, as well as Josh Gad, Sean Maguire and many others.

During a recent episode of the MeSsy podcast Applegate co-hosts with Jamie Lynn Sigler, the actress' only child with husband Martyn LeNoble and her "favorite guest that we could possibly ever have," Sadie Grace LeNoble, 13, shared her point of view on her mom's multiple sclerosis diagnosis and how her own health battle has given her a new perspective on her mother's struggles.

The teenager shared that she was recently diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, also known as POTS, after experiencing dizziness upon standing up, leg weakness, and fainting. Before her diagnosis, Sadie recalled, school staff attributed her symptoms to anxiety or thought she was lying. She said people dismissing her sickness hurt her physically and emotionally as her feelings were disregarded and she was told to run laps in gym class.

During their conversation, Applegate compared Sadie's experience to what she and Jamie endure when the stresses of the world bring out their MS symptoms much worse than if they were home.

While they both have to manage difficult conditions, Sadie's diagnosis has helped her relate to her mom's daily experience.

"When my mom's like, 'Oh, I'm kind of in pain right now. Oh, like, I'm having tremors.' If I didn't have this, I probably would be like, 'I don't really care. I don't know what you're talking about.' But I actually have tremors from POTS," Sadie said. "It's definitely a lot easier to understand what she's going through when I have something I'm going through as well."

Christina Applegate and her daughter, Sadie, attend the SAG Awards together in 2023. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

But that doesn't detract from the challenges both mother and daughter have had to face since Applegate's MS battle began.

"When she got diagnosed, it kind of just felt like -- not like everything was over, but it was hard seeing my mom lose a lot of the abilities she used to have in my childhood," Sadie said, recalling how they used to be able to dance together for hours.

While Sadie said it's been really difficult to see her mom go through this, the teen noted it is nice being able to help and support her with her diagnosis.

Meanwhile, for Applegate, guilt emerges on her bad MS days. "I don't ever want you to feel that I'm not capable to be your protector, your mother, you know, I love you," the Dead to Me star said. "I want to make you food. I want to bring it to you. I want to do all the things and I do when I can. And I feel incredibly guilty when I can't."

