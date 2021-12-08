Christina Ricci Welcomes Second Child, First With Husband Mark Hampton
Christina Ricci is officially a mom of two! The 41-year-old actress has welcomed her first child with husband Mark Hampton. She is also mom to 7-year-old son Freddie, whom she shares with her ex, James Heerdegen.
Hampton shared the news on social media Wednesday, posting a pic of his and Ricci's daughter, Cleo.
"My heart has exploded," he gushed about the newborn. "@riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we’re all resting after such an eventful morning.. welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton."
Hampton also posted to his Instagram Story, sharing a shot of Cleo being held up to Ricci's face.
"What a truly emotional morning, never cried as much," he wrote alongside the photo. "@riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing amazing!!!!"
Ricci announced her pregnancy in August, writing, "Life keeps getting better," alongside a sweet sonogram photo.
Sharing the same caption, Ricci's hairstylist husband posted a strip of ultrasound photos on his own Instagram page.
Just two months later, Ricci and Hampton tied the knot, confirming the news on Instagram. "Mr. and Mrs.," she wrote, sharing a pic from their special day. Ricci and Hampton both wore white, with the blushing bride sporting a low ponytail, tear drop earrings, and holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
Ricci's famous friends were thrilled to hear the news, sharing their excitement in the comments section of her post. "Congratulations! What fantastic news!" Kelly Ripa wrote. Christian Siriano wrote, "Congratulations!!!!!" Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen and Octavia Spencer were among the others to wish the couple well.
