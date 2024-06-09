Ciara and Russell Wilson shared two very special moments!

On Saturday, the husband and wife duo came to a sweet realization -- that they achieved their dreams on the same day.

In a video shared on her Instagram Story, the "1, 2 Step" singer sits int the passengers seat and reflects with her husband, who sits next to her.

"My first single of my career 'Goodies' came out on this date June 8th," Ciara tells the camera.

"I got drafted June 8th," Wilson adds. "14 years ago, baseball," the now NFL player reveals.

"Wow, that's crazy, that's bananas," Ciara added.

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate career milestones on the same day. - Ciara/Instagram

Reflecting on the moment more, Ciara captioned the video "Crazy!! Our dreams came true on the same day! I love you baby @dangerrusswilson."

On their respective social media accounts, Ciara and Wilson each looked back on the life-changing moments.

"20 Years later. Still CiCi. Happy 20th Anniversary Goodies!🩷🩷🩷," Ciara wrote alongside throwback pictures of the single and album artwork on Instagram. Ciara also shared a clip of her explaining what Goodies really means.

In April, the "Body Party" singer spoke to ET about the 20th anniversary of another single on the Goodies album, "1, 2 Step."

"It's such a special record," Ciara said of the 2004 single, which followed "Goodies" off her album of the same name. "It's still one of our biggest songs, which is crazy -- that's when you know you made something special."

On X (formally known as Twitter) Wilson shared a throwback picture of his Colorado Rockies baseball card and celebrated the start of his career as a professional athlete.

"June 8, 2010! Drafted 14 years ago today @MLB !," he wrote.

Wilson played in the minor leagues for two seasons before he began his career in the NFL as a quarterback in 2012.

Ciara, 38, and Wilson, 35, tied the knot in 2016. Together, the pair are parents of Sienna, 7, Win, 3, and Amora -- whom they welcomed in December. Ciara is also the mother of Future Zahir, 10, whose dad is rapper Future.

Together, the pair have recently marked a series of milestones including Future's 10th birthday and the romantic 9-year anniversary of the day they met.

