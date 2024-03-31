Ciara and Russell Wilson are grateful for their family of six this Easter.

The couple is currently vacationing in Mexico with their four children, and on Saturday, the NFL quarterback, 35, shared an Instagram carousel with photos from their trip.

"Grateful for Family. Jesus continues to amaze me! HIS Sacrifice for us all. His Grace & Love for us all is more than enough!" Wilson captioned the pictures. "Forever Grateful for our babies and His Endless Love! @ciara."

In a follow-up post on Sunday, Wilson shared a video montage of his family hanging out with not one but two Easter bunnies, writing, "Thank YOU Jesus for the Greatest Sacrifice! Dying on the Cross for us ALL! Great Joy! 'And as they went, Jesus met them and greeted them. And they ran to him, grasped his feet, and worshiped him.' ‭‭Matthew‬ ‭28‬:‭9‬ ‭#HappyEaster ☦️👑❤️ We Worship YOU! @Ciara."

The NFL quarterback also posted footage from their kids' Easter egg hunt on his Instagram Stories.

Ciara, 38, and Wilson, 35, met in 2015, and they tied the knot a year later in July 2016. During their time together, the pair welcomed kids Sienna, 6, Win, 3, and Amora, who was born this past December. Ciara is also the mother of Future Jr., 9, whom she shares with ex Future.

Just a few days ago, the "Level Up" singer celebrated the nine-year anniversary of the day she met Wilson.

"3.26 the day that we met…9 years ago & forever one of the best days of my life. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson," Ciara wrote on Instagram.

In February, Wilson -- who recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being released by the Denver Broncos -- recalled how he instantly knew that it was his job to take care of Ciara's son, Future, when they first got together.

Looking back at his first introduction to her son, Wilson explained on the I Am Athlete podcast, "When I walked in the room and I saw, you know, little Future -- he's nine months at the time or whatever -- he crawls in my lap and it was like, you know, this is going to be my responsibility."

He added: "I remember leaving that night… and God said, saying to me, 'Raising this child it's going to be your responsibility.'"

In the interview, Wilson also used Joseph of Nazareth as an example. "Jesus himself -- like Joseph was – Joseph was a stepdad," Wilson noted. "Okay, it [Jesus] wasn't biologically his so I'm [like], 'Okay God, you're going to -- you're going to have me [do] this? Give me this opportunity to love the way that you were loved?'"

Last year, Ciara couldn't help but rave about Wilson when she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, calling out the "sexiness" that comes when he's in dad mode.

"He's an amazing father," she said. "Watching him with all of our kids -- it is one of the sweetest things. It's one of the sexiest things, to be honest with you. I'm just saying, ladies, when a man jumps in and changes the diaper, and he's pulling up to teacher-parent conferences, it's like, 'Ooh!'"

She added, "There's something about a man turning on that part of them, like, they're being a man for you but they're also being a man for your family. There's no better feeling than knowing that."

