Russell Wilson Announces He's Going to Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson is headed to the Steel City!

On Monday, the 35-year-old NFL quarterback confirmed reports that he's headed to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, after the Denver Broncos announced plans to release him last week.

Wilson shared a Steelers hype video on his social media pages, featuring legions of the team's devoted fans, backed by the epic melody of Styx's "Renegade."

"Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers," he captioned the clip. The father of four has also already changed his profile picture to a fan-made edit of him in a Steelers uniform.

Wilson will officially be released by the Broncos on March 13, the start of the new league year for the NFL. The quarterback had two disappointing years in Denver following a mostly successful career under center for the Seattle Seahawks.

He was drafted by Seattle in 2012, and won Super Bowl XVLIII the very next season. Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler, and was named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2020.

The athlete has been married to singer Ciara since 2016 and the pair shares three children, as well as Ciara's son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship.

In response to being cut, Wilson took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement thanking the city of Denver, his now-former teammates and employees of the Broncos. Wilson also said that he's excited for what's next. Notably, the quarterback did not mention either the Broncos GM or coach.

"Over these last three years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members the Denver community. This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime," he wrote in the statement.

"To my teammates, thank you for going to battle together and for being there through it all. There are so many moments I cherish because of you and I am blessed for the impact you have had on my life. I am beyond grateful for all of you and to have been able to run out as your teammate was an honor."

RELATED CONTENT: