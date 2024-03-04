Russell Wilson is officially saying goodbye to Broncos Country. Almost two years after the Bart Starr Award winner, 35, was introduced as the new quarterback for the Denver Broncos, the franchise announced that he'll be released after the league year begins on March 13.

In response to being cut, Wilson took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement thanking the city of Denver, his now-former teammates and employees of the Broncos. Wilson also said that he's excited for what's next. Notably, the quarterback did not mention either the Broncos GM or coach.

"Over these last three years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members the Denver community. This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime," he wrote in the statement.

"To my teammates, thank you for going to battle together and for being there through it all. There are so many moments I cherish because of you and I am blessed for the impact you have had on my life. I am beyond grateful for all of you and to have been able to run out as your teammate was an honor."

"Tough times don't last," Wilson concluded his statement, "but tough people do. God's got me. I am excited for what's next."

The Broncos announced their decision with a joint statement from general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton on Monday.

"We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform him of his release after the start of the league year. On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career," they began.

"As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency," the statement concluded.

The Broncos will eat $39 million per the NFL but avoid a $37 million guaranteed trigger for the 2025 season that would have taken effect this month. Still, the franchise will take on $85 million in total dead salary cap over the next two years by releasing Wilson, which will be the largest dead cap hit in NFL history.

The writing was seemingly on the wall when it came to the Broncos' intentions with Wilson. In December 2023, with two weeks to go in the season and the Broncos not yet eliminated from playoff contention, Wilson was benched as the team's starting quarterback in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham.

Wilson took to social media to speak to his more than 5.5 million followers, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), "God's got me. Looking forward to what's next."

Ciara "liked" the post, and a bunch of Wilson's fans tried their best to cheer him up with inspiring replies.

One fan responded, "I'm sorry you going through this man."

Another fan added, "you are a true pro NFL player keeping your temper in check no matter the outcome during this NFL season with the broncos and Sean Payton as your head coach. God has a plan for you for the rest of your NFL career. Good luck with your new jersey in the NFL."

It was reported that Wilson expected the Broncos would release him in March, per ESPN.

In March 2022, it was announced that the Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade Wilson to the Denver Broncos and that Wilson signed a $245 million multi-year extension that was supposed to carry him through 2028 before even playing a snap for Denver.

Sports' NFL insider Jason La Canfora confirmed that the decision came after what is being reported as weeks of negotiations between the two sides. The Broncos swapped their current quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris and five more players for Wilson and a fourth-round pick. The deal was made official with the turn of the NFL's new league year, minting Wilson as the face of the franchise under Paton and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Wilson revealed that one of the people he consulted before waiving his no-trade clause was Peyton Manning, who was signed by the Broncos in free agency in 2012 after 14 seasons with the Colts. In Peyton's four years with the team, the Broncos won 50 regular-season games and four AFC West titles, went to two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl 50.

"I think the biggest thing he told me was that this is a winning organization. That was the biggest thing, obviously you know that, you know that from an outside perspective, but when you're in it, living in it every day, as a quarterback, as someone people look to to lead, you want to make sure you can answer that question. And he said 'without a doubt,' he loved it here, he still lives here today," Wilson shared, adding that the trade was a "mutual decision" for him and the Seahawks.

The Broncos were notably excited, posting a photo of Ciara and Wilson to their Instagram page that called them the "King & Queen of #BroncosCountry," a compilation video of the sports world reacting to the trade news and a drawing of Wilson's new jersey in the locker room.

"Let Russ cook," the caption read.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

However, Wilson had what has been reported as his worst season as a pro under Hackett, who was fired after a 4-11 start to his first season in Denver. Wilson improved when Payton was brought in to right the ship, but the end seemed imminent.

Freshly cut from the Broncos, Wilson is entering his 13th season in the NFL. It's evident by the NFL star's comments that he still feels like he has something left to give to the game.

And the athlete has plenty to celebrate in his personal life. His wife, Ciara, recently welcomed the couple's third child, her fourth. Ahead of giving birth, Ciara spoke to ET at the Color Purple premiere in Los Angeles and shared her thoughts on the responsibility of parenthood, whether it's her fourth or first child.

"The thing is -- to me -- when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt," she joked. "It's like the Three Stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like, 'What's that going to be like?'"

