Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating a very special birthday!

On Sunday, the pair's oldest child, Future Wilburn, marked his 10th birthday and got a very special shout-out from his stepfather.

"Happy Bday Future! The big 10!! We are so proud of you & so grateful for you. You are our biggest blessing. An amazing son," Wilson wrote on Instagram. "The best big brother!! An absolute baller! So kind and loving! Keep shining. Keep loving. It is our greatest joy watching you grow into the young man God created you to be! I can't believe it's been 10 years! God is good! We love you forever!!! @Ciara."

The Super Bowl champion's post included a video montage of moments featuring him and Future sitting courtside at sporting events, posing with Ciara and snapping selfies together from various outings over the years. Wilson also put Future's athleticism on display as the video includes clips from baseball games.

Ciara's best friend, Vanessa Bryant, took to her Instagram Story to wish Future a happy birthday as well. In the picture, shared without a caption, Bryant kisses Future on the cheek as they pose for the camera.

Last week, Ciara and Wilson marked Future's birthday with a special NBA experience. On Thursday, the couple treated their son to courtside seats (and behind the arena access) during the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers playoffs game.

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Future's 10th Birthday. - Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

"The Birthday Boy only had 1 wish…to go to a Celtics Playoff game…so here we are! The smile on Future’s face says it all! Grateful 🍀🫶🏽," the "Goodies" singer wrote on social media.

In the video, set to Jay-Z's "Forever Young," Ciara, Wilson and Future are all smiles as they watch the game courtside. Future also gets a tour of the venue and poses with players on the NBA team. Making the occasion even more special, the birthday boy walked away with a signed pair of shoes.

Ciara welcomed Future in 2014 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future. The pair split the same year they welcomed their son. Ciara went on to marry Wilson in 2016. Together, the pair are parents of Sienna, 6, Win, 3, and Amora -- whom they welcomed in December.

Ciara and Russell Wilson share four children together. - Getty Images

In February, Wilson spoke candidly about coming into Future's life when he was less than a year old and becoming his stepfather.

"When I walked in the room and I saw, you know, little Future -- he's nine months at the time or whatever -- he crawls in my lap and it was like, you know, this is going to be my responsibility," the football star shared on the I Am An Athlete podcast. "I remember leaving that night… and God said, saying to me, 'Raising this child it's going to be your responsibility."

RELATED CONTENT: