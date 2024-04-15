Ciara is focused on shedding the baby weight as she prepares to go back on tour.

Over the weekend, the 38-year-old singer and mother of four took to Instagram to share her health goals. Wearing a hoodie that reads, "Tough S**t," Russell Wilson's wife noted that she's attempting major weight loss ahead of a career milestone.

"Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses," she wrote. "Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality🐍"

Ciara attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Peloton instructor Robin Arzón commented on the post, writing, "I see you!! You've got this."

Ciara and Wilson welcomed their third child together, Amora, in December 2023. The couple are also parents to Sienna and Win. Ciara shares son Future Jr. with ex Future.

Ciara is currently preparing to join Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland on Elliott's Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience. North American tour dates begin on July 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

"I'mma send [the kids] to Auntie Miss and Uncle Bust," Ciara teased to ET of touring with her kids. "We know they gonna come back a little different, but even better."

Missy Elliott and Ciara perform onstage at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcp

Elliott also spoke with ET about her decision to headline her first tour after decades in the business.

"It was the time for it -- I feel like God aligned everything," Missy told ET's Nischelle Turner in a recent interview. "Ciara has been on me about going out on the road for, like, forever... But I knew in my mind, I wasn't ready then."

"And then I was just like... I'm ready to go," she said of what changed her mind this year. "People have always wanted to see that, and I said Ciara, Busta, all of that. Energy level is just gonna be through the roof."

