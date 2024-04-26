Ciara is getting even more candid about her weight loss journey. After revealing earlier this month that she was working to drop 70 pounds after the birth of her fourth child, the 38-year-old star is sharing a look at the number on her scale.

On Thursday, Ciara dropped a collection of images on Instagram that included a peek into her life lately. Among the shots was an image of a scale that reads 181.4 pounds.

"Lil Dump….the last slide is life🫶🏽🍓," she captioned the carousel, which concludes with a sweet pic of the singer kissing daughter six-year-old daughter Sienna Princess on the head as they appear to pick strawberries from a field.

Ciara at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Among the other photos was a snap of Ciara in the recording studio holding her four-month-old baby, Amora Princess, and a fun pic with Kendall Jenner.

Ciara also appeared to offer some glimpses into her wellness routine, including a giant jug of water featuring motivational phrases, a set of pickleball paddles and what looks like a rehearsal space where she could be gearing up for Missy Elliott's Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience tour.

The "Goodies" singer is set to join Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland on the trek, with North American tour dates begin on July 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

On April 13, Ciara addressed her whirlwind schedule in a candid caption on Instagram.

"Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t," she wrote.

Ciara welcomed her fourth baby, Amora, with husband Russell Wilson in December. The couple are also parents to Sienna and three-year-old Win Harrison. Wilson is a step-father to Ciara's oldest son, nine-year-old Future Zahir Jr., whom she welcomed with ex Future.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - Karwai Tang/WireImage

The "1, 2 Step" singer recently joked about bringing her young kids on the road in an interview with ET.

"I'mma send [the kids] to Auntie Miss and Uncle Bust," she teased of her upcoming shows. "We know they gonna come back a little different, but even better."

Elliott also spoke with ET about her decision to headline her first tour after decades in the business.

"It was the time for it -- I feel like God aligned everything," Missy told ET in a recent interview. "Ciara has been on me about going out on the road for, like, forever... But I knew in my mind, I wasn't ready then."

"And then I was just like... I'm ready to go," she said of what changed her mind this year. "People have always wanted to see that, and I said Ciara, Busta, all of that. Energy level is just gonna be through the roof."

