Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are celebrating their love! On Monday, the 57-year-old supermodel shared photos from her wedding to the 61-year-old Casamigos founder in 1998, along with a heartfelt message to her guy.

The caption reads, "25 years ago today, Rande and I got married at the Ocean Club in the Bahamas. It was a picture perfect wedding all captured by @arthurelgort. We spent a beautiful weekend surrounded by family and friends celebrating our love for each other. I would do it all over again in a second."

The black-and-white PDA-filled photos show Crawford in a simple mini-dress, barefoot on the beach next to Gerber, who is wearing an untucked white collared shirt and slacks, also barefoot.

"I want to congratulate 'us' on making it 25 years. We have been blessed in so many ways, especially our two children @presleygerber and @kaiagerber. I also want to acknowledge that even with all the blessings, life is full of ups and downs and challenges," her message continues. "I’m proud of how we have navigated life together -- looking to each other for strength and comfort. You have been my best friend and rock and I can’t imagine a life without you. Happy Anniversary @randegerber!"

Crawford's supermodel friends commented on the sweet post. "Happy Anniversary! You are both deserving of the life you co-created. To many many more! 🥂💕," Christy Turlington wrote.

"Happy Anniversary @cindycrawford @randy.gerber ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Naomi Campbell reacted.

Helena Christensen commented, "You’re one of the best couples I know, in so many ways ❤️❤️❤️."

Pierce Brosnan's wife, Keely, also had kind words for the couple, writing, "Congratulations on your silver anniversary! You are a beautiful and inspiring couple @cindycrawford and @randegerber."

Michelle Pfeiffer, Linda Thompson and Amber Valletta were also among the stars to post congratulatory messages for Crawford and Gerber.

Additionally, the couple's 21-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, shared two pics of her parents on her Instagram Story in celebration of their anniversary. The couple also has a 23-year-old son, Presley Gerber.

Instagram @Kaia Gerber

Instagram @KaiaGerber

