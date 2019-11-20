Cindy Crawford had several ladies to call out in her Woman Crush Wednesday post.

The 53-year-old supermodel shared a photo on Instagram that features a slew of famous faces! "That's a lot of girl power in one photo. #WCW," she captioned the pic.

While Crawford doesn't mention when or where this photograph was taken, she tagged most of the famous women who are posing with her. Among those stars are Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Calista Flockhart, Allison Janney, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Fran Drescher, Rachel Hunter, Deidre Hall, Amber Valletta and former ET host Nancy O'Dell.

The late Carrie Fisher and her daughter, Billie Lourd, are also in the pic.

After doing some digging, it appears that this epic image was taken in 2003 at the St. Jude Runway for Life at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, where celebrities walked the catwalk for a good cause.

Crawford still runs with a fun, famous crowd! Her husband, Rande Gerber, is best friends and business partners with George Clooney and back when the actor's twins were born, Gerber revealed to ET that he and Crawford went to visit the little ones.

"I did see the babies. Cindy and I went to London and went to the house and spent some time with them," he shared in 2017. "The kids are the perfect mix of George and Amal. I mean, they really are so cute!"

Here's more on Crawford's star-studded social circle.

RELATED CONTENT:

George and Amal Clooney Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary With Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Kaia Gerber Looks Nearly Identical to Mom Cindy Crawford in Bondage-Style Outfit

Kaia Gerber Makes Music Video Debut 29 Years After Cindy Crawford Starred in George Michael's 'Freedom'

Related Gallery