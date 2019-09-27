George and Amal Clooney are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary with a few of their famous friends!

The lovebirds were spotted heading to an early anniversary dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib in New York City on Thursday, where they were joined by their longtime celebrity pals, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Amal wowed in a strapless white corset top, which she paired with black leather pants, matching heels and a clutch. George let his beautiful wife shine, opting for a more casual ensemble consisting of light wash jeans, a navy button-down shirt and gray suede shoes.

George, 58, and Amal, 41, tied the knot on Sept. 27, 2014 in Venice's city hall, with a high-profile wedding ceremony two days later. The happy couple then welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017.

When ET spoke with George at the premiere of his new Catch-22 dramedy series in May, he opened up about life at home with Amal and the kids, and shared his unconventional parenting tactic.

"I'm not mad at anything. I got a brilliant, beautiful wife, I got two knuckleheads for kids," he gushed. "Life's great."

When asked how his little ones are doing, the proud dad marveled and adorably joked, "They're good. They're fat!"

"To keep 'em quiet, you just feed 'em," he added with a laugh.

