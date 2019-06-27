George and Amal Clooney are living their best lives.

The couple was snapped in Venice, Italy, on Thursday, holding hands as they left their hotel to take a helicopter ride to explore the city. Amal looked gorgeous as usual in a white one-shoulder dress, nude heels and a large black hat, while George kept it casual in a navy blue polo shirt, white pants and loafers. The two both completed their chic looks with dark sunglasses.

Backgrid

The 58-year-old actor and the 41-year-old human rights lawyer have been enjoying some time off in Lake Como recently, hanging out with former U.S. president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. The two A-list couples were spotted together on Monday attending a formal event, which Hollywood Life reported was likely a charity dinner for The Clooney Foundation for Justice. The Clooney Foundation for Justice advocates for justice and advancing accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

Last month, online fundraising platform Omaze announced that the Clooneys are hosting a new fundraiser, in which one fan and their guest will be flown to Italy for a double date with the couple at their Lake Como home. The contest will benefit The Clooney Foundation for Justice.

