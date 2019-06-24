Barack Obama is spending some time with the Clooneys!

On Sunday, the 57-year-old former president was spotted in Lake Como, Italy, with George and Amal Clooney.

Wearing a dark suit and a light blue shirt, Barack looked sharp as he exited a boat via a dock. George, who was similarly dressed, followed his friend into an event, which was likely a charity dinner for The Clooney Foundation for Justice, Hollywood Life reports.

Amal was also seen at the venue, which is not far from the couple's Italian home. The 41-year-old human rights lawyer stunned in an orange-and-purple Gucci gown for the occasion.

Barack's wife, Michelle Obama, was also present for the night out. The former president was even seen helping the 55-year-old Becoming author, who wore black pants and a white top, off the boat in photos published by The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, George, 58, was seen lending a helping hand to the eldest Obama daughter, 20-year-old Malia, as she exited the boat wearing a dark maxi dress, as seen in pics obtained by the outlet.

Back in 2012, the Obamas gushed about George and Amal to ET, with Barack calling the Catch 22 actor a "wonderful guy."

"The truth is we got to know each other because of a substantive issue. He is a terrific advocate on behalf of the people of Darfur, and to the people of Sudan who've been brutalized for a long time," Barack said of George's charity work. "And so when I was a senator -- this was well before I was president -- that was an issue that I was working together on a bipartisan basis, and George, who had traveled there, done documentaries there, and was very well-informed, came to testify in Congress. And so we got to know each other, and he is a good man, and a good friend."

The Obamas' time with the Clooneys isn't their only brush with celebrities during their Italian getaway. The former first family, which also includes recent high school grad Sasha, was seen having a casual lunch with U2's Bono and The Edge in Eze, France, during their vacay last week in snaps published by TMZ.

