Claire Holt is adding a baby girl to her family! The 31-year-old Vampire Diaries star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her gender reveal where she found out the exciting news.

Alongside her husband, Andrew Joblon, and their son, 1-year-old James, Holt popped a large black balloon that was covered with question marks. After she pierced the balloon, pink confetti rained out to share the happy news that the pair were expecting a baby girl.

Holt was clearly delighted to learn of her baby's gender, jumping up and down in excitement as the video changed to slow motion, before running over to hug her husband and kiss her son on the forehead.

"I'm going to be a #girldad," Joblon commented on the post.

The reveal comes shortly after Holt shared that she was expecting again, just one week after celebrating her son's first birthday.

"Grateful for this little ray of sunshine in an uncertain time ❤️," she captioned a snap of herself cradling her growing bump while standing next to her husband and son.

Watch the video below to see how pregnant celebs are dealing with the coronavirus quarantine.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Pregnant Celebrities Are Staying Safe During Quarantine This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Claire Holt Announces Second Pregnancy Shortly After Son's First Birthday

Claire Holt Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Andrew Joblon: 'There Is No Love Like It'

Pregnant Claire Holt Shares Surprising Gender Reveal -- Watch the Hilarious Reaction!

Related Gallery