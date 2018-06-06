CMT Music Awards 2018: Carrie Underwood Solidifies Record With 18th Win

Carrie Underwood is the queen of country music.

The 35-year-old singer took home the Female Video of the Year award for her song "The Champion" at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night. The award marks Underwood's 18th win, solidifying her record as the most-awarded artist in CMT Awards history.

"Thank you so much. First and foremost thank you God for all of us who are lucky enough to sit over here and we get to do what we get to do," the American Idol alum expressed while onstage wearing a silver shimmering jumpsuit. "And thank you God for you guys, the fans. Thank you CMT, thank you, everybody."

"Thank you Ludacris for wanting to inspire," she continued. "It took a whole team of people to put all of this stuff together for the video. Thank you all so much. And thank you to the normal people and the heroes who were in the video for just doing what you do and allowing us to share your story with the world."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Prior to accepting her award, Underwood gave an emotional performance of her latest single, "Cry Pretty." The singer looked stunning in a black sparkly body suit with silver and black fringes and continued her makeup trend of glitter tears under her eyes.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In April, Underwood made her return to the stage for the first time since her fall outside her home last November when she performed her single at the ACM Awards. Since then, the singer has had multiple interviews where she's opened up about her scary accident and how she was scared to return to the public eye.

