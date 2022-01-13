Shopping

Coach Outlet Wardrobe Sale: Up to 75% Off on Coats, Winter Boots and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Coach Outlet Wardrobe Sale Rep Image
Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet's outfits are fashionably versatile, especially when you mix and match the brand's products. You might love the brand, but it can be difficult to find a Coach Outlet sale before everything goes out of stock. That is unless you refresh the web browser every few seconds. Thankfully, we caught the outlet store's current sale before you have to miss out on any of the deals. From slides to zip-up jackets and much more, everything is up to 75% off at Coach Outlet's Wardrobe Sale

Coach Outlet's Sale has discounts on a lot more items besides winter clothes, too. The sale also includes bags, hats and even some jewelry. If you need a new puffer jacket or a pair of winter boots, Coach Outlet's Wardrobe Sale has a bit of everything. After all, winter wind and sleet can damage your winter gear, so there's no shame in updating your winter wardrobe staples every so often.

Even if you don't need to update your wardrobe anytime soon, you could always browse the Coach Outlet sale for a gift for your special someone -- it's never too early to start looking for a Valentine's Day gift

See some of ET's favorite picks from Coach Outlet's Wardrobe Sale below. 

Sherpa Zip Up
Sherpa Zip Up in Twilight Blue
Coach Outlet
Sherpa Zip Up
There's something about fluffy winter coats; it's just hard to resist adding them to our cart. This twilight blue sherpa zip-up jacket looks extra soft.
$598$150
Putnam Loafer With Leopard Print
Coach Outlet Putnam Loafer With Leopard Print
Coach Outlet
Putnam Loafer With Leopard Print
This loafer would be great for a business-casual outfit. An accent animal print is a good idea when you're stuck wearing neutrals. 
$275$69
Hampton Flip Flop
Coach Outlet Hampton Flip Flop
Coach Outlet
Hampton Flip Flop
These fuzzy, cozy flip-flops look so comfortable. 
$98$25
Long Down Coat With Hood
Coach Outlet Long Down Coat With Hood in Burgundy
Coach Outlet
Long Down Coat With Hood
Score this down puffer coat to keep warm all season long for a price you can't resist. 
$798$200
Torri Bootie
Coach Outlet Torri Bootie in Wine-Red
Coach Outlet
Torri Bootie
The gold embellishments on these booties really make it unique, especially with the tiny Coach "C" at the bottom of the heels. 
$328$82
Signature Sherpa Zip Up Jacket in Brown
Coach Outlet Signature Sherpa Zip Up Jacket in Brown
Coach Outlet
Signature Sherpa Zip Up Jacket in Brown
This fuzzy sherpa jacket dons the classic Coach logo all over it. But the accent orange zippers are the real stars of the jacket. 
$598$150
Sherpa Half Zip Jacket
Coach Outlet Sherpa Half Zip Jacket
Coach Outlet
Sherpa Half Zip Jacket
The cream colored half zip jacket makes the perfect pullover jacket. And, it comes with a tan tie to cinch your waist. 
$550$138
Long Slim Puffer
Long Slim Puffer
Coach Outlet
Long Slim Puffer
Puffer jackets are a fashion staple at this point. We love this gorgeous rose-pink design. 
$698$175
Bowery Chelsea Boot With Cut Out Tea Rose in Dusty Rose
Coach Outlet Bowery Chelsea Boot With Cup Out Tea Rose in Dusty Rose
Coach Outlet
Bowery Chelsea Boot With Cut Out Tea Rose in Dusty Rose
These suede boots are practically a work of art. Do you see those flower cutouts? 
$395$99
Ulla Slide in Vintage Purple
Coach Outlet Ulla Slide in Vintage Purple
Coach Outlet
Ulla Slide in Vintage Purple
These purple slides are the ideal indoor shoes. Just slide them on whenever you need to travel to the kitchen and avoid dealing with chillingly cold tiles altogether. 
$95$24
Ziva Slipper in Pink
Coach Outlet Ziva Slipper in Pink
Coach Outlet
Ziva Slipper in Pink
This pink slipper is lined with faux fur, which makes your feet extra comfortable. 
$100$50

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Best Puffer Jackets and Warmest Winter Coats on Sale at REI

Sur La Table's Winter Clearance Sale: Save Up to 55%

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Boots and Shoes

The Best Space Heaters for Staying Safe and Warm This Winter

Best Celeb-Approved Platform Boots to Shop for Winter

Abercrombie Winter Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Jeans, Coats, and More