After over two years without one of the biggest music festivals in the country due to the pandemic, Coachella is finally coming back. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place in Indio, California, across two weekends this upcoming April: April 15 through 17 and April 22 through 24. Coachella 2022 will be headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye (aka Kanye West) and Swedish House Mafia.

Prior to the pandemic, which caused the cancellation of Coachella 2020 and 2021, the festival was hailed as one of the most popular music festivals in the U.S., drawing nearly 100,000 festival attendees per day back in 2018, according to a report from festival organizer, Goldenvoice.

Following the release of this year's official Coachella lineup, the remaining tickets sold out in a little over an hour, setting the stage for what is likely to be an epic comeback for the festival. But don't panic if you haven't secured tickets just yet, because it's still possible to find passes for both weekends of Coachella 2022.

Get Tickets



The lineup for Coachella 2022 also includes Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Carly Rae Jepsen, Vince Staples, Japanese Breakfast, Disclosure, Brockhampton, Girl in Red and more. Keep reading to find out how you can still score last-minute tickets to the musical festival of the year.

How much are tickets to Coachella 2022?

TIMOTHY NORRIS/GETTY IMAGES FOR COACHELLA

Shortly after releasing the lineup for this year's Coachella music festival, organizers had already declared weekend one sold out. The going rate for passes to weekend two (before fees) started at $549 for a general admission pass, $633 for a general admission pass with shuttle access and $1,119 for a VIP pass.

Weekend two passes swiftly sold out following their release in January, but are still available to purchase on ticket resale sites such as Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster. If you're hoping to score a ticket straight from the festival's source, you can still join the official Coachella waitlist.

Where to get Coachella tickets

KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES FOR COACHELLA

If you haven't secured tickets to Coachella 2022 yet, don't fret. Vivid Seats still has Coachella weekend one and weekend two passes available.

General admission passes are available starting at $503 per pass before fees and VIP passes start at $1,003 per pass before fees.

Buy Coachella weekend one passes

Coachella weekend two passes are currently available for even cheaper, starting as low as $467 for general admission on Vivid Seats, with VIP general admission going for $952.

Buy Coachella weekend two passes

What's the difference between general admission and VIP admission at Coachella 2022?

PRESLEY ANN/GETTY IMAGES FOR COACHELLA

Currently, Vivid Seats has both GA and VIP passes for both Coachella weekends, but what will the difference in ticket price really get you?

VIP admission to Coachella will run you nearly twice as much as a GA ticket and grants you access to a special VIP entrance and several VIP areas (including a main stage area that offers a full bar and access to nicer bathrooms).

Buy Coachella passes

Where to get shuttle passes for Coachella 2022

PRESLEY ANN/GETTY IMAGES FOR COACHELLA

If you're planning to stay off-site at a local hotel for Coachella weekend, grabbing a shuttle pass could save you some money (and a ride share-related headache or two). Check out the list of Indio hotels participating in the Coachella shuttle program on the official Coachella website.

Right now, shuttle passes are still available on the official Coachella website for $84 plus fees, but you can find them being resold on Ticketmaster starting as low as $31 plus fees.

Buy Coachella shuttle passes

