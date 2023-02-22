Cocaine Bear actress Kahyun Kim understood the assignment!

The 33-year-old screen star showed up at the film's premiere on Tuesday in rhinestone bear-shaped pasties. The silver-and-black nipple covers saw a smirking bear with what looked like one of its ears gnawed off. Kim completed the look with a pair of black underwear, which she topped with a knit silver smock, that was open at the chest, featuring just a thin set of strings to create a halter neck. The Korean-born actress finished things off with a pair of red, patent leather boots.

Kim also had a little surprise tucked into her hair, which was done in long braids -- a tiny plastic bag of faux cocaine.

Speaking to ET's Ash Crossan on the carpet, though, Kim assured that the prop is all a part of her look.

"It's for later tonight. America don't deport me," she quipped.

The only thing more striking than Kim's outfit is arguably the film itself, which -- loosely based on a real event that occurred in 1985 -- tells the story of a black bear that unwittingly consumes a duffle bag full of cocaine, and goes on a drug-fueled rampage through rural Georgia.

Meanwhile, an eclectic group of locals, tourists and drug-smuggling criminals must team up to try to survive as the body count rises quickly.

As for what drew her to the film, Kim told ET it was the star-studded cast and crew, which includes the likes of director Elizabeth Banks, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Keri Russell and the late Ray Liotta.

"I mean, honestly, everybody involved in it, like, I’m such a big fan of Elizabeth, but it's just also the story is insane," Kim gushed. "I just love, like, Chris, all the producers -- Chris Miller."

She continued, "22 Jump Street is my favorite movie, so just being in a movie they produced I’m just like, I was obsessed with it. I’m like, 'iconic moment.'"

Cocaine Bear hits theaters on Friday.

