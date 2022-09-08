Coco Austin and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Is Growing Up So Fast! See Her First Day of School Pics
Coco Austin Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Mom Shamers Over Stroller Drama
Kim Kardashian Sports Jockstrap, Spills on Kanye West in New Spr…
'Big Brother's Kyle Capener 'Shocked' By Eviction After Racism S…
EXCLUSIVE: Larry Birkhead Shares Parenting Struggles 10 Years Af…
Courteney Cox Reacts to Kanye West Saying 'Friends' Wasn't Funny
EXCLUSIVE: Shailene Woodley 'Didn't Sign Up' for 'Divergent' TV …
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Gets Sweetest 16th Birth…
Megan Hilty's Sister, Brother-in-Law and Their Child Killed in P…
Queen Latifah Reveals Why She Has ‘No Death’ Clause in Her Contr…
Adrienne Bailon Houghton Reveals She Helped Deliver Her Son! (Ex…
Pauley Perrette Reveals She Suffered a 'Massive Stroke' Last Year
Courteney Cox Hilariously Transforms Into ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Usi…
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Son's Name!
Jason Momoa Raves About Playing a ‘Family Man’ for the First Tim…
Jennifer Aniston Responds to David Schwimmer Dating Rumors (Excl…
'Sister Wives' First Look: Stars React to Christine's Choice to …
EXCLUSIVE: Larry Birkhead Talks Dannielynn and Life 10 Years Aft…
Brittany Aldean vs. Maren Morris: Their Trans Rights Feud Explai…
Olivia Wilde Addresses ‘Endless Tabloid’ Drama With Florence Pug…
Chanel is off to school! The 6-year-old daughter of Coco Austin and Ice-T celebrated her first day of first grade this week as her famous parents struggled to keep it together.
"My baby......😭 Definitely a bitter sweet day..... #1stdayofschool #1stgrade," Coco captioned the pic of Chanel holding up a sign marking her first day.
Turns out, Chanel might take after her famous dad, noting she wants to be a singer when she grows up and sharing that she likes to dance, draw, and make food.
Ice-T posted the same photo, writing, "Time flies.. @babychanelnicole 1st day of 1st grade today.. How about that… Wow ❤️"
Chanel's account, which is run by her parents, shared another first day pic with the caption, "First Day of School!! I told mommy I know i'm a big girl but I want to stay your baby ..Can I be a big girl baby? And she told me no matter what I'm her baby forever."
While Coco loves sharing the fun she has parenting Chanel, she's also responded to critics who have commented on her breastfeeding her older daughter and pushing her in a stroller. For more, watch the clip below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Coco Austin Claps Back at Criticism Over Pushing Daughter in Stroller
Coco Austin Reveals She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel
Coco Austin Finally Sees Her Dad Following His COVID-19 Battle