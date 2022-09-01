Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez is "recovering" after a "very long and complicated" surgery, his actress wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, shared via Instagram in a series of posts.

Alessandra said that the surgery was necessary after Eugenio suffered an accident, though she did not give details on exactly what kind of accident he'd been involved in.

On Wednesday, Alessandra said that the surgery was "a success" after "a very long day with many emotions." She thanked the doctors, nurses and specialists involved.

"His recovery starts now," she wrote. "We’ve felt closer and stronger than ever the love that you all sent us and we are eternally grateful."

One day earlier, Alessandra first revealed that her husband had suffered "delicate" injuries that required medical attention.

“He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health," Alessandra wrote in an earlier statement. "The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies."

The 60-year-old actor played Bernardo Villalobos in the 2021 Oscar-winning film CODA. He also co-starred alongside Anna Faris in the 2018 remake of the comedy Overboard and played the lead in the 2017 comedy How to Be a Latin Lover. Most recently, he appeared as the star of the Hulu film The Valet, and starred in the Apple TV+ series Acapulco. He has also appeared in dozens of Spanish-language TV shows and films since the '80s.

RELATED CONTENT:

Eugenio Derbez and Family Face the Outdoors in 'De Viaje Con Los Derbez' Season 2 Trailer (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

See the Derbez Family Face the Outdoors in 'De Viaje' Season 2

'Overboard' Star Credits Loyal Latino Fan Base for Massive Hollywood Success (Exclusive)

Anna Faris Fakes a Marriage With Eugenio Derbez in Humorous 'Overboard' Trailer

Related Gallery