Arrowverse actors Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell are sitting down for an exclusive one-on-one interview and spilling behind-the-scenes secrets about their new sci-fi film, Code 8, which is available on-demand and in limited theaters on Friday, Dec. 13.

Code 8 is set in a world where four percent of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, they face discrimination and live in poverty, often resorting to crime. Robbie stars as Connor Reed, a power-enabled young man who is struggling to pay for his ailing mother’s health treatment. Fighting to earn enough money as a day laborer, Connor is lured into a lucrative criminal world by telekinetic Garrett, played by Stephen, who works for Lincoln City’s reigning drug lord.

The concept for Code 8 was first introduced in 2016 with a 10-minute short film and an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign seeking to raise $200,000 to make a full-length movie. Thanks to the stars' passionate and generous fanbase, the campaign raised more than $2.4 million and the actors were able to complete their passion project.

But this is not the last team-up you'll see from the Amells! On Tuesday, it was announced that Quibi is developing a Code 8 spinoff series starring the cousins. Code 8 director Jeff Chan will helm the Quibi series and write it with the film’s scribe, Chris Paré.

Press play on our video above to watch the Amells' hilarious interview, where they discuss everything from Code 8 to the Arrowverse and even their failing fantasy football teams.

Code 8 is available on-demand and in limited theaters across the United States on Friday, Dec. 13.

