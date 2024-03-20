Cola Boyy, Disco Singer and Disability Activist, Dead at 34

Cola Boyy -- a California-based musician who was born with spina bifida, kyphosis and scoliosis -- has died. He was 34.

The artist, who also went by Matthew Urango, was a vocal advocate for people with disabilities during his lifetime. His father, Joseph Urango Jr., told TMZ that the family believes Cola Boyy's death on March 17 was the result of his longstanding health issues.

"He was quite a soul, a man with no age, a childlike spirit with the musicality of an old legend," his label, Record Makers, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). "His lyrics, his melodies, the sound of his voice: every side of his music was unique and timeless..."

According to multiple outlets, Cola Boyy referred to himself as a "disabled disco innovator." He had previously collaborated with MGMT and the Avalanches and graced the stage at Coachella in 2019.

On his label's website, Cola Boyy is described as a "multi-instrumentalist and singer." His "deviant" style of disco "blends rock, soul, funk, the spirit of punk with Latino grooves."

Cola Boyy recently celebrated his birthday on Feb. 14, taking to social media to mark the occasion.

"Today’s my MF BIRTHDAY! Feels good to be alive and with new music on the horizon!!" he shared at the time. "Bday shoutout to my twin brother Marcus who moved up to damn Tacoma and I miss very much!"

Cola Boyy's twin, Marcus, was not born disabled. The New York Times reports that Cola Boyy is survived by Marcus, his younger brother, Noah, and his parents, Lisa and Joseph Urango.

"When I was younger, I thought I could hide things about me or I thought I could pass as normal or able bodied or people wouldn't recognize the things about me that are different," the Oxnard, California, native said in a video interview for Coachella in 2019. "But as I grow older, I realize that there's no hiding it. So why am I gonna pretend I can hide it or avoid the conversation or avoid riding for other people who are like in a similar space as me?"

He added, "That's all I care about, is the people."

