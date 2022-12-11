Coley Laffoon, Anne Heche's ex and father to Homer Heche Laffoon, is sharing an update on his son four months after the actress' tragic death.

In a post shared in anticipation of the Christmas holiday, Coley shared a photo of Homer decorating a Christmas tree as he reflected on this difficult time for their family.

"@homerheche has been through a lot. To have him with us, capping the tree with a star, sharing his joy & loving and being loved by his family is a moment that takes my breath away," Coley wrote. "I want to share that moment here. We are lucky and grateful to have Homer with us. Three cheers for Ho-ho-Homer. We love you."

In addition to a photo of Homer decorating the tree, the real estate broker shared pics of the 20-year-old alongside his wife, Alexi, and Homer's half-siblings, Emmylou, Zoey and Wyatt.

Coley's update on Homer and his family comes just days after Homer was appointed administrator and personal representative of his late mother's estate.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the court found "that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant" Homer's request and "is/are appointed Administrator/Personal Representative(s) of the Estate." In a previous filing, Homer wanted an $800,000 bond, pending the estate's full appraisal. Homer said the full appraisal was still pending because of potential income coming in for the late actress, like her upcoming memoir set to be released in January.

Heche's ex, James Tupper, called the $800,000 bond request an "inadequate" figure and wanted the court to require Homer to post bond of at least $2 million. The judge, however, sided with Homer and ordered bond in the amount of $800,000. The judge also said "the appraisal of non-cash property in the inventory shall be made by a Probate Referee authorized to serve by the State Controller." The court appointed Morris Mainstain as the probate referee.

Tupper had previously filed docs claiming that approximately $200,000 worth of jewelry was missing from Heche's home following the fatal Aug. 5 fiery car crash, but the judge said "insufficient evidence" had been provided to back that claim.

