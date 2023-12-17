Colin Burgess, AC/DC's Original Drummer, Dead at 77

Colin Burgess, original drummer for AC/DC has died. He was 77.

The news was shared on the band's official Instagram.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin," the statement read.

There have been no further details released about his death.

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images

Burgess joined AC/DC in 1973 with Dale Evans, Angus Young and Michael Young. In his early days as a member of the band, Burgess was featured on the band's debut song, "Can I Sit Next To You, Girl."

In 1974, shortly after joining the band, Burgess was fired after reportedly playing while intoxicated. He was replaced by Phil Rudd. Burgess would briefly return in 1975 to fill in for Rudd, who suffered an injury at the time.

Prior to joining AC/DC, Burgess was was a drummer in the Australian rock group, Masters Apprentices. Burgess would go on to play in other bands including His Majesty, Good Time Charlie and Dead Singer Band.

Burgess was not one of the members of the "Thuderstruck" rockers to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, he was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame for his contributions to The Masters Apprentices.

