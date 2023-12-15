Kenny DeForest, NYC Comedian, Dead at 37 After E-Bike Accident

Comedian Kenny DeForest has died at the age of 37.

DeForest's friend, Ryan Beck, announced the news on the comedian's GoFundMe page, which was started following a bicycle accident.

DeForest -- who performed standup on The Late Late Show With James Corden and Late Night With Seth Meyers -- died on Wednesday at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.

Beck shared that DeForest had been involved in an e-bike accident on Dec. 8, and subsequently had to undergo neurological surgery to remove a piece of his skull to relieve pressure from a brain bleed.

"Kenny's impactful life will continue on through the gift of organ donation," Beck wrote. "Even in death he will continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of others."

The GoFundMe page was started to help DeForest's family cover the cost of his medical bills. Thanks to generous donors, the page surpassed the $150,000 goal, with nearly $180,000 donated.

RELATED CONTENT: