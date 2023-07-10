Collin Gosselin is making new claims about his mom. In a new interview, the 19-year-old son of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin alleges that his mother took out "her anger and her frustration" out on him as a kid.

Collin is estranged from his mom after he was institutionalized for behavioral issues as a child. After his dad got him out of the facility, he, along with his sister, Hannah, went to live with Jon. Neither Collin nor Hannah have a relationship with their fellow sextupletes -- Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis -- or their 22-year-old twin sisters, Cara and Mady.

"I'm not going to say I was a perfect child, but I'd say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings," Collin told Vice TV. "I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through. And I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and her frustration on and that it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there, so she chose me."

Hannah also spoke to the outlet, telling them of her brother, "He would be separated from us. He would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us. I don't think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable, and what behavior is not acceptable."

When ET spoke to Collin last November, he opened up about the downfall of his relationship with his mom.

"After being there, I didn't have a relationship with her," Collin said of the institution. "Even before [being] there, I don't think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down."

His friction with his mom, Collin said, "was worse than what you would say the average teenage kid goes through with their parent."

"I came to the conclusion that everybody has their own agenda," Collin said. "My mom had her own agenda, and I don't know exactly what that was. But I was put in a tough spot and my agenda was to make it out on top of that tough spot."

Even so, Collin said it'd "be ideal" if he and his mom could repair their relationship.

"It's unfortunate that we didn't have a relationship," he said. "I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom."

