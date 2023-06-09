Jon Gosselin recently crossed paths with his ex-wife. While speaking to People at the Kickz for Kids charity event, the 46-year-old former reality star reveals that he saw Kate Gosselin at his kids' high school graduation.

Jon only has a relationship with two of his eight children -- Hannah and Collin. It was at their high school graduation that Jon ran into his ex, whom he says he's hasn't talked to "in years."

"Hannah invited Kate and… we saw each other, but there was a whole football field between us," Jon tells the outlet. "I talked to Hannah and Collin before graduation to make sure that it was gonna be cordial."

Hannah and Collin's big day was the only graduation Jon attended this year, despite the fact that the other sextuplets -- Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden -- finished high school, and his twin daughters, Cara and Mady, completed college.

"I had eight graduations this year. I only attended one," Jon says. "The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah and Collin. So I've been pretty much estranged from Mady and Cara for nine years."

As for how he feels about his estrangement from six of his children, Jon admits, "At first it was very difficult, but now you hope for the best, but you don't dwell on it."

"Maybe we'll develop a relationship in the future, but yeah," he says. "I can't put all my eggs in one basket like I used to and then be upset about it."

Just as Jon is on the outs with several of his children, Hannah and Collin have complicated relationships with their siblings. When ET spoke to Collin in November 2022, he revealed that he hadn't been in touch with his brothers and sisters in "five or six years."

"I haven't reached out to them, they haven't reached out to me," he said. "I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything, so I'm kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out. I don't want to reach out. I don't want to invade their space. I'd rather just let them do it on their own terms."

