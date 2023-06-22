Collin Gosselin is taking a minute to thank the adults in his life who have helped him get where he is today. The 19-year-old son of Jon Gosselin and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, took to Instagram on Thursday to belatedly post about his high school graduation.

Noting he wanted to share his "gratitude for mentors, friends, and of course family," Collin went on to thank his sister, Hannah Gosselin, for "standing by me and supporting me."

He also gave dad Jon a shoutout, saying, "[He] has taught me so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience. Thank you dad for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew."

Collin went on to thank Jon's ex-girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, who also appeared in a photo with the teen on graduation day, writing, "I’d like to thank Colleen for rooting for me day in and day out. When you think of someone you want by your side, you think of Colleen. And as I’ve told her many times, she is my motivator for being successful in this world."

Colleen and Jon split in 2021 after nearly seven years of dating, but have remained close.

Collin also gave his Army Junior ROTC instructors special shout-outs, concluding, "Anyways, this chapter of my life has come to a close… Next stop Parris Island🦅 and soon after I will be studying Mechanical and Industrial Engineering in college! Can’t wait!!!"

Noticeably absent from Collin's post was his mother, Kate. Jon previously shared that his ex did attend their son and daughter, Hannah's, graduation day, despite tension within the family.

"Hannah invited Kate and… we saw each other, but there was a whole football field between us," Jon told People. "I talked to Hannah and Collin before graduation to make sure that it was gonna be cordial."

Hannah and Collin are part of the 19-year-old Gosselin sextuplets, which also includes Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden. Jon and Kate also have 22-year-old twin daughters, Cara and Mady.

"I had eight graduations this year. I only attended one," Jon previously shared. "The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah and Collin. So I've been pretty much estranged from Mady and Cara for nine years."

As for how he feels about his estrangement from six of his children, Jon admitted, "At first it was very difficult, but now you hope for the best, but you don't dwell on it."

In November 2022, Collin spoke with ET about his estrangement from mom Kate after he was institutionalized.

"After being there, I didn't have a relationship with her," Collin said of his mother. "Even before that, I don't think we had much of a relationship because of TV and what being in the public eye does to your family. I think it pulled us apart."

The Gosselin family became household names after starring in the TLC show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which debuted in 2007. The show ended in 2017, but by that time Jon had left the series and it was renamed Kate Plus 8.

